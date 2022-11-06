Former Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Samali Karungi is currently one of the most successful artists in Uganda, thanks to her relentless work ethic.

She is one of the female artists who have worked really hard to achieve her childhood desires and dreams.

In a recent interview on Spark TV, Sheebah Karungi expressed how she faced a challenging time in her attempt to rise to the top.

While sharing about her time with the Obsessions, she disclosed how she was undermined greatly by the rest of the members of the group.

She remembers being undermined by her comrades because they saw her unfit to be a part of the team.

I joined Obsessions at age 17. My life in Obsessions was tricky since I was just a former Karaoke performer. Most of the girls in the group saw me unfit to be among them. I wasn’t a priority and used to earn less or nothing at all. Sheebah

The “Muwomya” singer went ahead to explain that as she started her solo music career she looked up to Cindy Sanyu.

She remembers running to the King Herself for advice and the latter even wrote a song for her dubbed Nkunyenyeze.

While recording the song, Sheebah says she was shivering because she had not had any proper studio orientation while with the Obsessions.

Sheebah and Cindy Sanyu no longer see eye-to-eye because of their quest for supremacy and dominance.