Aaliyah Ssebunya was born on 7th November 2022 to popular singer Rema Namakula Ssebunya and Doctor Hamza Ssebunya.

The couple whose marriage had been marred with lots of controversies involving the songstress’ ex-lover Eddy Kenzo had finally been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy.

They were over the moon about the good news and so were their fans who celebrated with congratulatory messages spread across social media.

Today, Aaliyah makes one year old.

Through social media, Rema Namakula has revealed what a blessing she has been to the family and an answered prayer from God.

She also revealed how she has made Aamaal Musuuza “the happiest big sister” before praying for more blessings upon her.

“Once upon a time…Dreams became a reality. Aaliyah my mamina….my buju buju, you are more than we prayed for. Daddy and I must have done good to deserve you. You have made Aamaal the happiest big sister. May Allah protect you always my child. love you so much,” Rema wrote.

Happy birthday Aaliyah!