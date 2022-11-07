After her birth, Aaliyah Sebunya’s face was hidden from the public, a thing several parents adopted to protect their newborns from the prying eyes of the media and the public.

Born on 7th November 2021, Aaliyah makes a year today and it’s a joyous day as both Rema Namakula and Hamza Ssebunya’s fans join in the celebrations.

“Once upon a time…All we prayed for….. became a reality. Aaliyah Ssebunya, 7.11.2022,” Rema wrote on her socials as she shared photos of her baby bump.

She then shared adorable photos of baby Aaliyah Ssebunya together with her sister Aamaal Musuuza and Hamza Ssebunya.

