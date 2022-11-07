It would be a perfect day to see Rema Namakula attend the Eddy Kenzo Festival and the Big Talent Entertainment singer would love to see that too.

In September, Rema Namakula called upon fans to turn up in large numbers and fill up Kololo Airstrip at Eddy Kenzo’s forthcoming festival.

The Eddy Kenzo Festival is scheduled for 12th November 2022 and several artistes including Harmonize , Mampi , among others have confirmed attendance.

Kenzo is pleased with the anticipation that has been built up in preparation for the concert and he would be even more pleased if his ex-lover Rema made it to the Airstrip.

During an interview on BBS TV, the singer said he is not yet sure whether his baby mama is planning on attending in person.

He, however, noted that it would be nice to see her in the crowd or even on stage performing her ballads for her fans.

“I would want her to perform for the people. Or even for her to just come and be among the crowd and enjoy herself, but that is if she manages to,” Kenzo noted.

The two have performed together before at several concerts but it has been long since they bitterly split. We keep our fingers crossed to see how this will pan out.