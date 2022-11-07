In his blog file dubbed “Omufunga Izooba,” President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni preaches against bleaching as he glorifies the beauty of dark-skinned women.

Listing his favorite songs, President Museveni revealed that they inform the listener of the elements of beauty.

“The special and final interest that we could distill from these songs, would be the rejection of the pathetic Phenomenon of self-hatred that the Africans, especially the women, developed on account of the inferiority complex created by the Colonial trauma,” he writes.

“Many of these songs inform us of the elements of beauty that is, for instance, appreciated by the Banyankore. You heard of Ngaanzi, the beautiful light-skinned woman.

“However, in the hierarchy of beauty, it was Mbiindi or Nkyerengye, very dark-skinned women, that were appreciated even more. That appreciation of dark-skinned women was both aesthetic and also

scientific.

“Dark skin is on account of the melanin that acts as a sieve to filter out the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun that can damage the human body. It is, therefore, psychologic sickness to resent the dark color. The Psychiatrist, Frantz Fanon, analyzed that mental sickness in the book: “Black Skin, White Mask.”

President Museveni believes that Africans “benefit from the dark skin and the short hair” and should hence not try to enhance any of the two.

“The craze of African women wanting to denature their hair to look like Europeans or Asians, is pathetic. All our body parts are scientifically designed to suit our environment. The long hair of the Whites and Asians, men or women, is to cope with their climate of coldness by trapping more warm air around the head to help warm the whole body. The need of the tropics is to cool the body most of the time and filter out the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

“That is why Africans benefit from the dark skin and the short hair. African women of all shades (Okweera-Ngaanzi, Mwangaangye, Nfuruuto, Nyengyere, Ihaangwe etc.; kwiragura- Mbiindi, Nkyereengye, etc.; Kutukura, Nsheeka, Nzoomba, etc.), and short and scientifically correct hair, are

among the most beautiful. Who in the world is more beautiful than these?

“Some trendy women, would keep it with Kushokoza (Combing) and it would be omushasha- long hair. I don’t know how it affects the Science but it is natural, at least. The purpose of the dark skin on account of melanin is scientific and medical, to filter out the harmful ultra-violet rays of the sun.

“It is very much treasured by the indigenous Banyankore Bahororo. To convey how beautiful and prosperous a woman is, they say: “Nairaguza ebinyaatsi”, “she is so black that when she sits on the grass, it becomes black”, — also with a black gum-like orugasha rwe-ihaamba (some wild bush that is

either black or purple).

“The short curled hair, clustered together on top of the head, may also be both scientific and medical. It seems the scientific purposes are two: to act as a car radiator to cool the body by evaporating sweat which takes away the heat and, again, to protect the body against the ultra violet sun rays, harmful to the human body.

“Apparently, the curling of the hair is caused by a substance known as keratin which, itself, is a blocker or something of that sort to the UVI (ultraviolet rays). To straighten the African hair, you need to counter the keratin, therefore. Is this healthy?

“Secondly, the curling and clustering together of the hair obviously forms a protective cover to the head and body. When you loosen the hair and try to be Asian or European, with the hair flowing over your neck and shoulder, does it retain the same protection? How about the cooling? The more curls

you have, the bigger the surface area of evaporation ― for cooling. Do you retain the same quality when you loosen the hair?” Museveni questions before revealing that his son Muhoozi alerted him on the use of a hat.

“It is my son Muhoozi, who alerted me about the need for using a hat on account of my bald head. He must have seen such information on the TV. Somebody told me that the Dinkas of South Sudan had to be very tall and dark to survive in the hot and humid Nile Valley. Why? They need a bigger surface area for sweating and cooling — the radiator effect in the car.

“They also need the strong melanin to block the ultra-violet rays. If you take short and brown people there, they may boil on account of lack of cooling.”

He then concludes his statement by urging Africans to embrace their beauty and never to feel inferior.

“Africa, stand up and be proud. We have everything from Wealth creation, to rich language, to the strong culture of exogamy and strong patrilineal families and to beauty of skin and hair. We do not have to ape anybody. Tetulina kwenyooma.”