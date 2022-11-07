Renowned entertainer Selecta Jeff combined forces with former TNS singer Sheebah Karungi, Tarley, and John Blaq to drop a brand new jam titled “Party O’clock” that is set to rock the airwaves and night hangouts.

There is not much need to explain what the song is all about as everything is clearly explained that it’s all about party time.

“Party O’clock” is a dancehall-infused party anthem with a modern vibe that looks forward to crossing different nations’ boundaries and taking over Africa.

Selecta Jeff hit the studio and crafted the beat before bringing the talented rapper, singer, and songwriter Tarley on one of the verses of the track.

He then recruited the services of Sheebah Karungi and John Blaq on the track and they definitely did justice to it with each writing their own verses.

Herbert Skillz mixed and mastered the song to give it the edge and good sound that is likely to get you grooving on your next visit to your favorite bar.

The video, a brilliant and vibrant display, is definitely worth checking out too. Check it out here: