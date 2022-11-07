Have you ever wondered what President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s playlist looks like? Here is a list of six songs that he enjoys listening to while in his car:

“On account of my love for this indigenous music, my daughter Natasha tells me that I would sing to them some tunes such as Abagorola-nshoonga, the cattle of the King of Kookyi, Kamushwaaga,” the Fountain of Honor revealed in a blog file released on Monday afternoon.

“Ever since the bush days, I was recording these songs and my librarians were my drivers who would lose some of them along the way but, to their credit, especially one called Byaruhanga, many were kept.

“Recently, Natasha and her able aide, Ataho, managed to get from my drivers a total of about 119 tunes spanning the two Centuries ―from 1890s to the present. Some of these are:

Maaga: Enanga yo kutonzya Maaga: Mpoora Nshokoozo Kambara: Ekiziniro kya Kanyena. Kanini: Omushana Gwakangire. Katokye: Bwera ye Bigabiro Katokye: Masindi na Kijunjubwa etc

President Museveni describes the music as excellent. “This is music and not noise. I enjoy it so much. It is the main music in my cars when I am driving, plus some religious tunes and

NRM songs.’

“The content is excellent ― dealings with contemporary social or political issues. The language is so rich. I used the songs to get vocabulary to enrich our Katondoozi,” he added.

He further notes that “these songs inform us of the elements of beauty.” Check out the full statement below: