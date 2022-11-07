At a night with the Rockstars in Kampala, Italian Band Voodoo Monkeys showcased the best of their craft at the UG Rock Festival that happened on Saturday.

5th November 2022 had been marked on the calendar as the “Rock Day” for most Kampala party animals as the UG Rock Festival returned.

Following a three-year hiatus, the festival that attracts Rock music lovers returned with a big bang at MOTIV in Bugolobi.

Revelers, in high spirits, started flocking to the venue as early as 2 pm in anticipation of watching the very best Rock performers from Uganda, Kenya, and Italy.

The lineup of performers included; the Band Phyv5 (a renowned Rock band in Uganda), the Kenyan award-winning band; The RASH, and the Italian band; Voodoo Monkeys.

Deejays; Jo, Denzel UG, Will, Cross, among many others as well showcased their exciting skills at the event hosted by Phil Kirya.

Revelers braved the rain which came pouring later that evening to give even better enjoyment scenes to the second edition of the annual event.

Check out some of the photos below: