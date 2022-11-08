2021 Busiro South MP contestant Paul Owor is wanted over failure to pay election costs amounting to Shs 13 million.

The arrest warrant for Paul Owor was issued by Wakiso Chief Magistrate’s court magistrate John Kaggwa who ordered that Owor be immediately arrested by police and taken to a civil prison.

Magistrate Kaggwa noted that Owor has neither obeyed nor satisfied him that he should not be sent to jail after he judged that he should spend a period not exceeding six months behind coolers until the said decree shall be fully satisfied based on the terms and provisions of section 43 of the Civil Procedure Act.

Paul Owor’s arrest order stems from a successful application made by the reigning MP for Busiro South Charles Matovu, through his lawyers led by George Musisi.

Also Read: Paul Owor contributes Shs1.5m towards DJ Bush Baby surgery fundraiser

The charges that Owor is tussling out started after the end of the 2021 elections when he took to the court to challenge NUP’s Charles Matovu’s victory which had garnered 35,391 votes compared to his 16,418 votes.

When the results were announced by the Electoral Commission and gazetted in the National Gazette, Owor petitioned the Wakiso Magistrate’s court seeking a vote recount.

He noted that there was vote rigging and ballot stuffing which affected the final outcome in a substantial manner.

Owor’s application, however, was dismissed with costs for lack of merit which paved way for Matovu to stay in parliament.

Consequently, Matovu filed an application demanding to be paid his costs worth Shs 29 million which were taxed and endorsed to be Shs 13,120,000.