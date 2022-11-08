In a good gesture, young rapper Fresh Kid personally delivered a success card with well wishes to Felista Di Superstar ahead of her final PLE examinations.

A success card serves as motivation to the student, reminding them that they have people who care for them and who are hoping for their success.

“I am here with Fresh Daddy, I’m taking this success card to Felista to wish her success in her PLE exams,” Fresh Kid said before meeting Felista at her school on Monday.

The youngsters then meet and share a lovely moment in presence of teachers who seem quite amazed by the gesture.

Felista, an 11-year-old rapper, is sitting for her Primary Leaving Education exams at Kampala Parents School, the same school that Fresh Kid goes to.

She thanked the school for giving her an opportunity at education and promised to excel in her exams.

The PLE exams kicked off today (Tuesday 8th November 2022) with Mathematics, Social Studies, and Religious Education and will end on Wednesday with Integrated Science and English.

“You go out there tomorrow and do it,” Fresh Kid urges Felista in the video. “I can do it, I have revised, ” she confidently responds.

Fresh Kid who is in P.5 expressed his confidence in Feslista performing well as he also anticipates to perform well in his studies and get promoted.