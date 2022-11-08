What did you get as a gift on your birthday? Well, FUFA president Moses Magogo Hassim got a brand new Range Rover from his wife Hon. Anita Annet Among Magogo.

“Big boys get big toys” says a certain rapper in one of his songs but it seems the message was taken a bit more personally by the Speaker of Parliament.

As her husband, also Budiope East Member of Parliament, Hon. Moses Magogo Hassim added a year to his age she went all out.

A brand new black Range Rover was sent to Mr. Magogo’s office premises at the FUFA House.

The brand new car without licence plates was presented to Mr. Magogo by his fellow MPs and friends who wished him a happy birthday.

Born on 8th November 1976, Hon. Moses Magogo has turnes 46 years old today and social media has been awash with reactions to the new gift from his wife.

Check out the video and some of the reactions below:

See more Mrs. Anita Among buying a Range Rover for Mr. Moses Magogo is just an indication on how far a side chick should go inorder to keep a man, this should be a lesson to all side chicks out thea ..wobba tolinna ssente zza Range Rover atleast omusajja muwe ekyappa kya kitawoo 😂😂. — Kirya Ug 🇺🇬 (@kirya_ug) November 8, 2022

See more Welcome to 2022 where a side chick will spoil your husband with a new range rover nga olaba.. obufumbo buzibu 🤣🙌🏽 — Darker Skinn_⏱_ (@BradleyCarl256) November 8, 2022

See more If you can’t get him a Range Rover, stop stressing him 👋 pic.twitter.com/enzFiXTsZI — Jim Ntale 🇺🇬 🇩🇪 (@jimntale) November 8, 2022

See more The speaker of parliament, @AnitahAmong, can manage to buy for her husband a brand new Range Rover as a birthday gift but still has to use public funds to buy herself a car for work? In the new govt, public servants shall use their own salaries to spend on opulence. pic.twitter.com/cvWLBrL1DI — Kakwenza Rukirabashaija (@KakwenzaRukira) November 8, 2022

See more Magogo's range Rover may also get stolen and later discovered by car tracking companies…these things of gigs are not easy 😂💀 — THÉ Àlláñ Cöüñtý 🇺🇬 (@AllanSseky) November 8, 2022