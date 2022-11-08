What did you get as a gift on your birthday? Well, FUFA president Moses Magogo Hassim got a brand new Range Rover from his wife Hon. Anita Annet Among Magogo.

“Big boys get big toys” says a certain rapper in one of his songs but it seems the message was taken a bit more personally by the Speaker of Parliament.

As her husband, also Budiope East Member of Parliament, Hon. Moses Magogo Hassim added a year to his age she went all out.

A brand new black Range Rover was sent to Mr. Magogo’s office premises at the FUFA House.

The brand new car without licence plates was presented to Mr. Magogo by his fellow MPs and friends who wished him a happy birthday.

Born on 8th November 1976, Hon. Moses Magogo has turnes 46 years old today and social media has been awash with reactions to the new gift from his wife.

