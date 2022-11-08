Next Media journalist Isaac Kayz Kawalya has urged female deejays to focus on mastering the craft instead of wasting time on wearing loads of makeup and skimpy outfits.

In recent months, there has been a rise in the number of female disk jockeys coming up in Uganda.

A couple of them have had to divert their efforts from presenting on TV to deejaying including the likes of Etania, Lynda Ddane, and Zahara Totto.

Their efforts to diversify have been commended but are they doing a good job in their new ventures? Kays believes not.

Deejays Lynda Ddane and Alisha

On Monday evening, through Twitter, the UnCut Kalakata presenter aired his opinion on the rise of female deejays in the +256.

He pointed out how gender balanced must be appreciated but fenale deejays also need to concentrate on mastering their craft.

He believes that most of them waste time applying loads of makeup on their faces and wearing skimpy clothes just to attract attention yet their deejaying skills are still wanting.

He has also noticed that most of them play their favorite music instead of playing music that entertains the crowds.

Well we all appreciate gender balance but some female djs should first master the craft. Deejaying isn’t about wearing kilos of makeup and playing music you personally enjoy in yo Kazigo (rental) nor dancing behind turntables and putting on skimpy clothes. Learn and play! Isaac kayz Kawalya