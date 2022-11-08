Hon. Anita Annet Among Magogo has today sent a special birthday message to her husband, also MP, Hon. Moses Magogo.

Today, the Budiope East Member of Parliament Moses Magogo Hassim adds a year to his age.

Born 8th November 1976, Hon. Magogo turns 46 years old today and he has been receiving the best of wishes from his followers and fans online.

The one he could have waited for the most came in early from his lovely wife, the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Annet Among Magogo.

Early on Tuesday morning, Hon. Among shared a heartfelt message via her social media accounts in which she expressed her love for Magogo.

She prayed for God to keep blessing the Federation of Uganda Football Association president with knowledge, good health, and happiness.

“To my Loving Husband and Friend who never ceases to amaze me; Thank you for being such a wonderful Friend, best Companion and a Life Partner,” Hon. Among wrote.

“May the Almighty fill you, this day and the following years ahead, with overflowing Joy, Happiness and His Blessings of good Health, great Wisdom and endless Abilities to serve our peoples and this Beautiful Country.”