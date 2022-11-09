As his daughter Christa turns two years old today, singer Chozen Blood, real name Patrick Musasizi, has expressed what a blessing she is in his life.

During an interview with Mbu.ug earlier this year, Chozen Blood revealed how he laid back to focus more on his family since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in 2019.

During the lockdown, the “Sharp Shooter” singer and his lover welcomed a beautiful daughter whom they named Christa.

Today, she celebrates her second birthday and celebrations are already in high gear.

Through his Instagram page, Chozen shared the latest photos of her beautiful daughter and expressed how blessed he feels about having her in his life.

“Being a father is one of the biggest blessings God blessed me with. Insta fam please join me wish a happy second birthday Christa more life of cute smiles.”

Check out some of the photos below: