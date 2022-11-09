Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi and his lover Lynne are having a terrible week in their love life following the loss of their unborn baby.

The celebrity couple lost their child through a painstaking miscarriage that hurt the pair who have been expecting to welcome their child together.

Eric Omondi shared the sad news via his Instagram account which commands a following of 3.9 million followers through a video.

The video shows his lover in the hospital shedding tears while he tries to comfort her.

He wrote on his account stressing that the doctors did everything possible in their efforts for five solid hours to try and save their baby but God had other plans.

Last night was one of the Longest nights in my life. We fought for over 5 hours to try and save our little Angel but God had other plans. We never met you but we sure felt you and will Forever Love you. Respect to all the Women, no man on earth has that kind of strength. Lynne stay strong…It is well.

We put the couple in prayer to go through the trying moment they are facing.