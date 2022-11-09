Flex D’Paper features Navio, Fik Fameica, and Mozelo Kids on a new song titled ‘Cheptegei’ made in celebration of the reigning Olympic champion in the 5000 meters race, Joshua Cheptegei.

In the starting scene of the video, Joshua Cheptegei is seen running to the finish line at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to clinch Gold in the Men’s 5000m race.

Cheptegei, with a time of 12 minutes, 58.15, became the first Ugandan to win the event as he bagged the Olympic gold that has eluded him for so long.

He is widely celebrated across the world and his life story is an inspiration to many Ugandan youths.

“The song is a tribute to a living legend, Cheptegei,” reveals Flex D’Paper. It was produced by Mio Made and Mixed and Mastered by Samurae. The visuals were directed by Wax Mix.

“I was inspired to make a song about him after seeing Uganda win a Gold medal in the athletes after a very long time. Uganda hadn’t won Gold or silver since John Aki Bua who in 1986, was a recipient of the Silver Olympic Order. So he brought back that Glory, a Huge milestone for Uganda,” Flex further asserts.

After recording the hook, Flex did not get to record the verses for almost three years until 2021 when he was compiling his album dubbed the Kampala Boy.

He remembers reaching out to Navio, Fik Fameica, and Mozelo Kids about jumping onto the track and they welcomed the idea of giving Cheptegei his flowers while he is still alive.

Flex D’Paper says, “In the lyrics, I say ‘run this game like Cheptegei.’ Basically, whatever your “game” is, whatever field of work you are in; be it the corporate world or the creatives, you should be confident enough to believe you can run it and win at it.”

Check out the visuals below: