Ugandan singer Gift ov Kaddo, real name Gift Kyambadde, dreams of going to Mars one day and listening to his songs play on the red planet.

Five days ago, Gift ov Kaddo released a new song dubbed ‘Chair’. It is yet to receive the desired airplay and he feels sidelined somehow.

During an interview with Spark TV, the singer revealed that there are some people in the media that have intentionally failed to do their roles of serving the public.

He feels like there are some people playing politics in the industry and frustrating his progress because he has the music but no one wants to play it.

Also Read: You need help – Fans tell Gift Ov Kaddo following Tuff B’s mental health concerns

He then asked whoever could be having issues with him to let him know how he can correct that because he does not remember starting a war with anyone in the industry.

“I have never slapped anyone in this industry. I came as Kaddo, I joined Mr. X and I lost my friend. But the media ignored me immediately. I don’t know why…I have many songs with mature lyrics, no obscenity, but they are not played,” he said.

Gift ov Kaddo then noted how he has big dreams of having his song play on planet Mars one time.

“I don’t feel like I’m counted but there are those people that want to go to Mars. Others want to stay on planet Earth. Some of us are dreaming of going to Mars and I’m excited about the Satellite. That’s the future. You may fight to frustrate my music now but I want my songs to play on Mars one day,” he added.