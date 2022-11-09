Singer Eddy Kenzo has been advised to stop wailing whenever he is dumped by a woman that he deeply loves from the bottom of his heart.

The “Sitya Loss” hit-maker was called out by one of the Sheikhs during an Islamic prayer gathering that was happening in the areas of Muyenga.

The Sheikh who we are yet to identify advised Eddy Kenzo that whenever he is ditched, he has to use the period as a rebranding stage and also work hard to better himself.

He went ahead to reveal that he personally, has been rejected and dumped by several ladies and that has not broken his spirit of bettering himself and replacing them with better ones.

On that note, he tasked Eddy Kenzo to stay strong and keep on pushing with whatever he does in order to not cry for ladies.

The sheikh made the remarks in regards to when Eddy Kenzo broke down in tears when he was dumped by fellow singer Rema Namakula as she got hooked on Dr Hamza Ssebunya.