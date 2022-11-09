Uganda dance group, Triplets Ghetto Kids are elated after being given an all-expense paid trip to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup tournament which is just around the corner.

The Ghetto Kids landed the opportunity following a video they recorded a while back as they displayed their creativity in expressing what they anticipate the World Cup to be like.

The clip went viral and reached the right and well-placed individuals who were impressed by the kids’ skit and picked interest in them thus offering them a visit to the World Cup hosting nation.

Upon arrival at the Qatar airport, they were treated to a lit welcome before they were taken to other dignitaries who offered them some goodies.

The kids have so far taken time to visit different towns and football stadiums where the world’s most prestigious showpiece tournament will be taking place.

The Ghetto Kids also took photos with some of the accolades that will be awarded to the best player, best goalkeeper, and top scorer among others.

The world cup finals are set to get underway on the 20th of November through to December 18th, with 32 teams confirmed to compete in eight groups.

Hosts, Qatar take on Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium as the opening game of the showpiece. England faces Iran on the second day of the tournament while Wales faces the USA.