Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K has taken to his Twitter account to share with his followers how he almost lost his only child Briella Kiggundu after he was prescribed the wrong dosage to administer to her.

Bruno K explains that after administering the medicine he was told to give to her daughter, the child began to vomit uncontrollably.

In efforts to control the rapid vomiting that his daughter was going through, they had to give her 10 mills of Plasil which is meant for an adult.

Upon giving her the medicine she started shivering continuously and had serious hallucinations and then stopped walking.

She was then rushed to a doctor who is an expert in kids and he was told that Brielle was given an overdose of Plasil.

Following the life-threatening moment, that his daughter underwent, Bruno called upon fellow parents to be very keen about Plasil saying it is very deadly and dangerous.

Apparently, Briella is making great strides health-wise and the situation has taught Bruno K a lesson not to take ailing children to just any doctor.

Yesterday, I almost lost my child because someone prescribed the wrong dosage for my child. She was vomiting alot, so to control the vomiting they gave her 10 Mills of Plasil which is meant for an adult. My daughter started shaking continuously and having serious hallucinations. The next thing she stopped walking. We rushed her to Doctor Jamil, an expert in kids, that’s where I was told that my daughter was given an overdose of Plasil. Dear parents that drug is very deadly and dangerous. The lesson I learned from this, is don’t take your child to anyone. Bruno K