Singer Jose Chameleone’s dad, Mr. Gerald Mayanja, and the colleagues he used to work with at the coffee marketing board; Mr. Wasula and Matovu, extended financial support to hospitalized students who got injured in a fire outbreak at the school for the blind in Kisoga, Mukono district.

The fire outbreak that happened at the Salama School for the Blind broke out shortly after midnight on Monday 24th October, in a girl’s dormitory that was occupied by 17 children.

On the night, eleven children were confirmed dead and six sustained serious injuries and were transferred to Kiruddu hospital for treatment.

The unfortunate news is that one of the six students who were transferred to Kiruddu breathed her last on Tuesday night bringing the number of the surviving students to five.

Mr. Mayanja who is taking care of a blind student from the same school known as Ismail Matovu had earlier requested his colleagues to extend support to the school to which they obliged to.

He revealed that they had earlier given out music instruments to the students to learn and develop life skills that would facilitate them in their daily lives.

Upon their visit to the hospital, they offered cash of Shs1m to help the blind students who are currently improving health wise compared to the time when they were taken to the hospital.