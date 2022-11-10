Singer Grace Khan has promised to attack whoever threw hateful comments at photos of her daughter she posted during her birthday.

The vividly bitter and upset Grace Khan went bare knuckles at the critics saying she is going to personally take them on in their different individual accounts so that they settle their differences.

In the video circulating online, Grace Khan is seen cursing, and hurling nasty and vulgar insults to the critics.

She claims to know some of them and wishes them nothing but the worst in their life and during times of pregnancy.

The “Njakufa Naye” singer spoke a bunch of toxic words that no one expects a public figure like her could utter online.

In the clip, Grace Khan affirmed that her baby is from the bloodline of the Busoga royals and princesses and warned online in-laws from waging war against her innocent daughter.