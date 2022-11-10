Ada Ehi, a sensational Nigerian gospel artiste, arrived in Kampala, Uganda on Thursday ahead of her concert scheduled for Friday 11th November 2022.

Ada Ehi’s major banger, Fix My Eyes (feat. Sinach) is a popular track in the +256 where she will be performing on Friday (tomorrow) at the Hockey Grounds, Lugogo.

She is in the Pearl of Africa for the second time since 16th September 2017.

About Ada Ehi

Born in the 80s, Ada Ogochukwu Ehi is a Gospel Singer, Songwriter, Recording, and Performing artist married to Nigerian entrepreneur Moses Ehi, the CEO of Free Nation and Sound Code Studios.

Her music career started early at the age of 10 as a backup singer for Tosin Jegede.

She was professionally signed to Loveworld records under Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the pastor of Christ Embassy church in 2009.

She has since served as a music minister in the Christ Embassy church choir and performed at several christ embassy events in several programs around the world including Europe, America, and several African countries.

With 5 albums; Undenied (2009), Lifted (2013), So Fly (2013), Future Now (2017), and Ada’s EP Vol 1 (2019), her music has exposed her to the farthest points of the globe.