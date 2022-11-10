Tribe Mark, a Ugandan singer based in New Jersey, USA has confirmed he will be in Uganda to perform at the Eddy Kenzo Festival on Saturday.

Scheduled for Saturday 12th November 2022, the Eddy Kenzo Festival that will happen at Kololo Airstrip is one of the most anticipated shows in the +256.

Several performers from abroad including Zambia’s Mampi and Tanzania’s Harmonize have already confirmed attendance.

Tribe Mark is also ready to perform according to a video clip cited by this website.

In the short video clip, Tribe Mark expresses how excited he is to perform at the festival to support his comrade.

“Had to pull up for my brother Eddy Kenzo. Get your tickets asap and meet me there,” Tribe Mark wrote.

Tribe Mark and Kenzo have a collaboration dubbed “Shakamo”. The song released a couple of months ago surpassed 1 million views on YouTube.

About Tribe Mark

The youthful and highly promising singer who hails from Newark, New Jersey began recording music seriously in 2019.

He has since gained support from his community, something that keeps him going and motivated.

Tribe Mark is confident that he is destined for greater heights and is eager to raise the Ugandan flag high since he has connections with celebrated American superstars.

The singer rubs shoulders with top American superstars, a step that helps him influence his music. He describes music as “a gift that was inborn” but he never realized it as early as he should have.

Tribe Mark says he would write lyrics and share them with his friends since writing music came so naturally and with very little effort but he always didn’t look at it as a gift and just focused on basketball.

Although he has only been making music for a short period of time, the upcoming music star has already had the privilege to share the stage with Zoey Dollaz of Future’s Free Bandz label, Cardi B, Fabolous, Tee Grizzley, YFN LUCCI, Nas, Wyclef, Tory Lanez and a few others.