Black Panther Wakanda Forever was premiered in Uganda at a red carpet event that saw cinephiles showcase their all-black fashion sense at Century Cinemax, Arena Mall on Thursday 10th November.

In partnership with Club Pilsener, Century Cinemax organized the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – a 2022 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther.

The official release date of the movie was set for 11th November but movie lovers had a chance to catch the first glimpse of the already trending film on Thursday evening.

At the invite-only event, the dress code “all-black” was respected by most of those who turned up but a few others still rocked the red carpet in interesting costumes made of other colours.

The premiere party that kicked off from as early as 6pm was not lacking in terms of eats and drinks which were served courtesy of Club Pilsener.

Music, mostly African, was as well something that kept the revelers off their seats in the early part of the evening before they were then ushered into the cinema to catch a first look at the new movie.

2 hours and 40 minutes later, the cinephiles were seen exiting the cinema doors with wide smiles cast upon their faces.

A few that Mbu talked to revealed what a mind-blowing movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is while others cast their reviews on social media.

“Black Panther , 7/10. Great tribute to the late Chadwick. Namor a top tier MCU Villian. Now that was power on display,” Danze Deejahn, Head of Digital Marketing at Next Media, tweeted shortly after.

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a 2022 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the sequel to Black Panther (2018) and the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, the film stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett.

In the film, the leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

Ideas for a sequel began after the release of Black Panther in February 2018. Coogler negotiated to return as director in the following months, and Marvel Studios officially confirmed the sequel’s development in mid-2019.

Plans for the film changed in August 2020 when Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer, with Marvel choosing not to recast his role of T’Challa.

Other main cast members from the first film were confirmed to return by that November, and the title was announced in May 2021.

Production initially took place from late June to early November 2021, in Atlanta and Brunswick, Georgia, as well as around Massachusetts, before a hiatus to allow Wright to recover from an injury sustained during filming.

Production resumed by mid-January 2022 and wrapped in late March in Puerto Rico.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered at the El Capitan Theatre and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on October 26, 2022, and was released in the United States on November 11, 2022, as the final film in Phase Four of the MCU.

The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the cast’s performances (particularly Wright’s, Huerta’s, and Bassett’s), emotional weight, Coogler’s direction, action sequences, musical score, and tribute to Boseman.