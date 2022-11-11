Firebase crew singer Ivan Sentamu a.k.a Dax Vibez has yet again expanded the Sentamu family following the good news of welcoming a new bundle of joy.

Dax Vibez and his lover Nasasira Aleon alias Aleon Barbie gave birth to their second child – a baby girl whose name they are yet to reveal to the public.

The “Vibe Kyekyo” singer announced the arrival of their new bundle of joy through his Facebook page he captioned;

It’s a beautiful day Maanyi gets a little sister and I get a DAUGHTER. Thanks God” Dax Vibez

Upon sharing the news, several of Dax Vibez followers congratulated him for becoming a father again in just a space of a year.

Also Read: Dax Vibez: Don’t be surprised by our success, we’ve been hustling for long

Dax Vibez and his fanicee gave birth to their first child – a baby boy whom they christened Maanyi Kyagulanyi on 15th March 2021.

The details reaching us reveals the mother and the newborn baby are safe and sound and in a good health condition.

See more

Congratulations to Dax Vibez and Aleon Barbie!