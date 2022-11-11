Kenyan rapper Nonini, real name Hurbert Nakitare, was honored at the Afro Awards 2022 event that went down in Los Angeles, in the United States for his public awareness campaigns on albinism⁣.

The established rapper got underway with the albinism awareness campaign a few years back.

The initiative has seen him get recognized in the global arena in an event that went down on 9th November, at the Regal La Live Arena.⁣

⁣The “Color Kwa Face” rapper won the humanitarian award after his campaigns of supporting albinism and providing sunscreen to those affected by the skin condition.⁣

During the awarding ceremony, Nonini was not present but Big Ted received the gong on his behalf, and thanked the team behind the success.⁣

⁣The rapper who was pleased by the recognition he was accorded shared the good news as he recorded his gratitude.⁣

In my entire career as a musician! To me, this is the most priceless and precious award I have ever received. Thank you Thomas Kwaka, alias Big Ted HSC for receiving it on my behalf, and thank you Afro awards 2022 for the honor. My apologies that I was not able to make it physically to the ceremony. Jah Bless⁣. Nonini