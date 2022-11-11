Netizens were quick to remind Bebe Cool that Rema Namakula is not at the level of Tiwa Savage whose image he had wanted to mould her into.

Having kicked off her professional career under Bebe Cool’s label Gagamel Entertainment, Rema had a bright start with a couple of hit songs.

Her unique vocals and songwriting skills, coupled up with her hyphy vibe and personality made her stand out quite early.

An article ran by Galaxy FM yesterday revealed how Bebe Cool said that he initially wanted to make Rema Namakula a continental star when she joined music.

It is reported that Bebe Cool revealed how he had planned to buold Rema’s brand and music style slowly but steadily to mould her into the crop of artistes like Tiwa Savage.

That, however, did not see the loght of day as she settled for band music so as she could sing and make money at weddings.

“I had plans for her. I wanted to turn her into Tiwa Savage but she chose at weddings,” Bebe is quoted to have said in an interview.

Upon coming across Bebe’s statements, netizens quickly told him that Rema is not Tiwa Savage material musically and that she is perfect just the way she is.

“She’s not a Tiwa savage material, from voice to character. She’s just fine the way she is,” Sherry Katiiti’s comment read on Facebook.

She further reminded the Gagamel boss about how he tried to influence his wife Zuena Kirema into doing music yet she was “meant to make cakes.”

“That’s how you attempted to turn mummy Zue mu owaboda yet she’s meant to make cakes!”