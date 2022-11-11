The reigning Miss Tourism Uganda Sydney Nabulya Kavuma has jetted out of the country to Malaysia to participate at the Miss Tourism International Pageant.

The pageant happens annually and usually has different tourism queens that represent their countries for the top title of Miss Tourism International.

The pageant that happened virtually last year in December due to the Covid19 pandemic saw Jessy Wongsodiharjo from Indonesia crowned as Miss Tourism International.

This year, it is set to happen physically.

Different countries have sent their representatives to Malaysian city, Sarawak where the Miss Tourism International grand finale will take place on 25th November 2022.

The dark-skinned Ugandan beauty queen Sydney Nabulya Kavuma will be tussling it out with over 50 beauty queens in the pageant.

The International pageant will this year celebrate 25 years of existence ever since the first Miss Tourism International event took place in Kuching.