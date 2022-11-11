Uprising singer Alien Skin who has a song that has lyrics that go as “You Know Me, Sitya Danger ” has again proved that he does not fear any danger after he branded “Babandana” singer Grenade official as his “dummy”.

Singer Alien Skin who rose to fame just a few months back threw shade at Grenade Official after he was asked to comment about a song that the TNS affiliate singer has been fighting for with Green Daddy.

In a quick response during a radio interview at Galaxy FM, Alien Skin disclosed that the two singers are both his dummies.

He noted that both artists are fighting for a song that they copied from his original composition dubbed “Mbatisana” to create their own.

A few weeks back, Green Daddy threatened to drag Grenade to courts of law for belittling and calling his “Nansanana” song a challenge to his ‘Babandana’.

They both have since stopped dissing each other but now they have another challenger in Alien Skin.