Nigerian singer and songwriter signed to Troniq Music Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, known professionally as Oxlade, has opened up on why he didn’t perform at a show in Uganda.

The “Kulosa” hit singer took to his Twitter account and called out Top Boy Entertainment Records for being poor event organizers.

In the statement, Oxlade accuses Top Boy Entertainment’s Michael of refusing to honor and play his role and part in clearing the payment that they had agreed on.

Oxlade goes on to state that Top Boy Entertainment needs to issue an apology and explanation to all Ugandans on why he did not take to stage to perform for his fans.

He didn’t give full details as to why he did not perform adding that Michael went ahead to cancel his return ticket to Nigeria.

He, however, promised to return to Uganda soon to give his fans a full show: