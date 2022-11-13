Popular comedy outfit Bizonto is very thankful to singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool for helping them hold a successful maiden show at the UMA multi-purpose hall, Lugogo, Kampala.

The Gagamel Entertainment crew boss, Bebe Cool is reportedly said to have aided the Bizonto’s show to take place after attempts from a section of individuals who were trying to stop it from happening.

The section of individuals who were reported to be planning to sabotage Bizonto’s comedy show gave reasons that the show was politically motivated and organized.

It is reported that at around 2 pm, authorities thought to be from “above” had stopped the organizers from setting up the hall where the Bizonto’s had booked to perform from.

However, Bebe Cool stepped in and made a phone call to someone important and dismissed the reports about the show being political.

Based on the reports we have gathered, the phone call that Bebe Cool made gave green light to the Bizonto to go on with their planned show.

At the end of the day, Bizonto went ahead and held a very successful concert that attracted several opposition bigwigs in attendance.

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine was expected to attend the show as he was in the Netherlands.