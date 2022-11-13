Jamaican superstar Beenie Man had a disappointing third return to Uganda after he performed for an underwhelming turn-up at a show that was organized by Top Boy Entertainment Records.

The show that took place at Lugogo Cricket Oval had a list of international stars who were set to thrill revelers on the night including Beenie Man, Nigerian Oxlade Official, and South African entertainers Focalistic, Mellow, and Sleazy.

The show was designed to be a VIP concert that was highly charged from Shs150k and above. Nigerian singer Oxlade didn’t take to the stage stating that he had not been fully paid.

Beenie Man, however, performed and put up an electric show that got revelers excited whereas singing and grooving to most of his songs.

Photo credit Nyaika

Also Read: Beenie Man To Perform In Kampala, Uganda This November

As Beenie Man was about to conclude his set, he called out the show organizers for not setting a favorable concert that could cater to both the rich and poor people to attend.

He maintained that he always performs for the whole nation and every kinds of people, not just a section of a few revelers.

We need to sing for the rich, for the poor, and for everybody. I want to perform for all kinds of people and the nation at large not just a section of individuals. The organizers should next time set a better show. Beeine Man

The positive note is that Beenie man this time performed much better than the last time he came to Uganda.

This was his third time returning to Uganda after a period of 13 years ever since he last visited the Pearl of Africa.