During the Eddy Kenzo Festival at Kololo Airstrip on Saturday, Big Eye Starboss was seen involved in a scuffle with a deejay on stage.

The scuffle ensued when the deejay refused to play the singer’s latest song dubbed Husband Material, midway his performance.

Despite Big Eye’s continued request to have his song played, the deejay gave a deaf ear and instead switched to King Michael’s track Muko Muko.

This infuriated Big Eye, real name Ibrahim Mayanja, who attacked the deejay physically until the bouncers separated them.

The revelers who had come to have a good show were overhead blaming Big Eye for wanting to steal Eddy Kenzo’s shine at his own concert.

While speaking to journalists shortly after though, Big Eye denied the above claims.

He revealed that he was infuriated by the fact that he has invested a lot of time and money in the new song and he couldn’t understand why the deejay would refuse to play it.

“I came to sing and have fun still. How could he have refused to play my latest song, my favourite song. You don’t know how much I have invested to put that song in place,” he said.

He then apologized for causing a stir on stage and noted that it was never his intention to disrupt such a good event.

Big Eye apologized to Eddy Kenzo for that moment and congratulated him upon holding such a great show.

“I’m sorry to my brother Kenzo, I never wanted it to happen like that. I congratulate him, I respect his show,” he added.