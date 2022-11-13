Black Magic Entertainment’s fast-rising singer Martha Mukisa is set to join the long list of artists who have released EPs this year.

The singer took to her socials to announce that the 9th of December 2022 as the official date for the release of her new EP dubbed “Sisaaga”.

“Am giving all of myself to you on this one. 9/12/22, SISAAGA EP,” she wrote as her fans expressed their anticipation.

Mukisa will join the likes of Spice Diana, Vyper Ranking, Lillian Mbabazi, Shifah Musisi, and King Michael who dropped EPs this year.

Martha Mukisa rose to fame as John Blaq’s replacement after the latter bitterly parted ways with Black Magic Entertainment on irreconcilable terms.

Martha Mukisa has big bangers that include ‘Busy’, ‘Sango’ featuring Eddy Kenzo, ‘Tebatukyawa’, and ‘Kikomando’ featuring Victor Ruz among many others.