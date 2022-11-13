In her new song titled ‘Mwai’, Aida Vee showcases her vocal prowess and lyrical maturity, the qualities that have made her such a talent to watch in the coming months.

You don’t need to listen to the whole of it to tell it is a good song. Aida Vee’s ‘Mwai’ is quite an earful and she deserves the appreciation.

Melodiously rich, it also exposes her songwriting skills and the sound makes it such a top-notch production without any mediocrity.

Mwai will with no doubt grab your attention straight away from the start to the end because of the way it is packaged and arranged vocally and content-wise by the writer and singer.

Produced by Charles Baluku, the song starts, it goes straight into the lyrics which are the title of the song “Mwai” which helps it to sink in.

It has an acoustic feel to it and will ease your feelings to lay back, chill, and listen to it…maybe also put it on replay.

Song has a mix of lightheartedness but the visuals directed by Mastermind Laray portray the powerfulness of its meaning embedded in the lyrics.

The different scenes and shots captured give direction to the track, making it more relatable to the person watching.

Culture is not ignored in the costumes made by Mavo Kampala to complement the choreography executed by Dance With Valentino.

“I am excited about the journey of a song that fuses love and culture and everyone should give it a chance and replay it on their playlists,” Aida Vee notes.

About Aida Vee

Aida Victoria Nakityo, popularly known as Aida Vee was born on 26th August 1997. She is a Ugandan-American AfroPop and RnB Singer, Songwriter, Fashion Designer, and Entrepreneur.

She has two EP’s in her catalog; ‘Est 2015’ which comprises four songs, and ‘Kawonawo’.

Aida Vee was part of the genesis and lead singer of the Urbana Band, a band that’s known for their live band performances of all genres.

While still in Uganda, Aida Vee represented Africa in the Napa Festivals at Gayaza Junior School. She also won several talent and creativity awards while in high school at Vienna College Namugongo.

She is currently signed to no management but working with a team to push her talent.