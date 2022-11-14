No love was ever lost between Goodlyfe singer Weasel and Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim despite the back-and-forth bickering that happened on social media a couple of months ago.

As she celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, Daniella Atim Mayanja received several well-wishes from her friends, family, and followers who painted social media with her photos.

Among those were Weasel’s warm wishes via his personal Instagram page. “Happy Birthday Mama Daniella,” he captioned an edited video of her seated with a white puppy at her table.

Well, the mother of five did not reply to that particular video, nor did she share it on her stories as she did for the other Instagrammers.

See more

Also Read: Daniella Atim advises Weasel’s wife to walk out of a toxic relationship

As we gazed further at Daniella’s IG stories, we did not find well wishes from her husband, Jose Chameleone and we were forced to think that maybe he was saving the best for last.

Alas, nothing came from the musical doctor all day in that direction save for a couple of posts congratulating Eddy Kenzo upon the success of his Eddy Kenzo Festival.

This raised a few eyebrows upon the realization of some netizens who wondered if everything between the couple is well and good.

Weasel and Daniella faced off in a fierce social media battle as she accused him of domestic violence towards the mother of his children Sandra Teta in July.