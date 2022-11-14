Former Isingiro West Member of Parliament contestant, popularly known as singer Vinka’s lover, Nelly Witta graduated over the weekend from Kampala International University (KIU).

Only coming to the limelight following Vinka’s secret Kukyala, Nelly Witta casts a reserved figure despite his political affiliations and ambitions.

His lifestyle is not overly exposed on social media and you would think he is non-existent yet he wields some influence in different communities in the Western region.

His life is heavily invested in leadership and education and on 12th November 2022, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from KIU.

Through Twitter, Nelly Witta revealed the good news by sharing a photo of him wearing the graduation gown and added the caption:

“All good things must come to an end, On to my next adventure.”

He was joined by his friends, followers, and Vinka in celebration as they sent their congratulatory messages to him via different platforms.

“Congratulations Hon,” the Swangz Avenue singer tweeted to wish him well on the next chapter of his education.

Congratulations again, Nelly!