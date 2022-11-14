Over time, we have had several local artists whose music careers stalked shifting base and relocating to Europe and America.

This same year we have seen a few also relocate to the above-mentioned areas in search of greener pastures to better their lives.

Not just musicians relocate to those nations but also other individuals who work with security, media personalities, and others from different walks of life.

The newest update reaching us from the vawulence headquarters reveals that Jose Chameleone’s longtime backup artist Dennis Larma is set to jet out for kyeyo in Canada.

As we are yet to confirm, he might now even be in Canada based on the information coming to us.

More reports indicate that singer Sweet Kid is also kyeyo bound as word has it that he sold off his bar and restaurant business that was located in Nateete to someone rich man who gave him lots of cash.

Sweet Kid who has an entrepreneurship skill set is reported to be headed to Germany where he plans to start a new chapter in his life.

The information about the two artists was disclosed by Dembe FM’s Jenkins Mukasa during the Talk N Talk show as he reasoned that Dennis Larma quit Leone Island after failing to execute his role as Chameleone’s backup well.