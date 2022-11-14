As she celebrates the fourth year since she met her husband Hamza Ssebunya, Rema Namakula has painted social media with love and heaped praises on her lover.

Four years ago, doctor Hamza Ssebunya and singer Rema Namakula met for the very first time and embarked on a path that would later create one of the most special bonds.

Fast-forward, the couple has two beautiful children between them, namely; Aamaal Musuuza and baby Aaliyah Ssebunya who made a year old on 7th November 2022.

Their love life has been quite a thing to marvel at if we are to go by the tests it has faced within the last four years.

Their public display of affection is not just about to end if we are to go by the photos Rema shared on her Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

In the photos, Rema and Hamza both look elegant wearing blue outfits and she is seen kissing her husband passionately.

In the caption attached to the photos, Rema expresses her undying love for the man that still gives her butterflies.

“You are one of my best decisions ever,” she says as she hopes for even better memories to come in their future together.

Today marks 4yrs since I met you 3yrs since I introduced you to my family and friends. It’s magical how you still give me butterflies . You are one of my best decisions ever. Cheers to more years of loving and spoiling me. My peace and calm…Happy Anniversary to us papi. NINKUKUNDA MUNONGA Rema Namakula