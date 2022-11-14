In a statement released late on Sunday evening, rookie events organizing company Top Boy Entertainment Records apologized for the mishaps that happened at ‘The Big Show’ concert over the weekend.

On Friday 11th November 2022, a host of international music stars including; Beenie Man (Jamaica), Oxlade (Nigeria)Focalistic (South Africa), Mellow and Sleazy (South Africa) were scheduled to perform at ‘The Big Show’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Despite all having arrived in the country early enough, only Beenie Man stepped on stage and performed on D-day at the show which received one of the lowest turnups at one of the biggest events venues in the country.

Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Vinka, Zex Bilangilangi, and a couple of other local stars as well stepped up and gave their best performances.

Beenie Man performs in Uganda (Photo: Nyaika 256)

Also Read: Beenie Man calls out Top Boy Entertainment after flopped show

The event widely described as “the worst flop” this year fetched heavy public criticism with several local music enthusiasts blaming the organizers for poor organization.

They also demanded to know why, despite being billed a cover charge of up to Ugx150k (about Usd40), only half the lineup managed to perform before the stage was shut down and revelers sent back home.

It didn’t take long before Oxlade released a statement in which he revealed that the organizers failed to honor their side of the contract of paying him duly and even went ahead to cancel his return flight to Nigeria.

The Kulosa star ordered that Top Boy Entertainment apologizes to the Ugandans and explains exactly what happened and why he could not perform. He, however, promised to return to the +256 to give a good show for his fans another time.

In their statement, Top Boy Ent. seems to hint at how a bit of industry politics was played against them by a few promoters and some members of their own team.

They denied not paying Beenie Man his agreed amount and thanked him for delivering a good performance despite the low turn-up.

Top Boy Ent. further reveal that a lot of fake tickets were printed and of the estimated 15,500 people that attended the concert, only 753 people bought genuine tickets, making it hard for the company to benefit from the show in which they allege to have invested over Usd300,000.

They thanked the few people that withstood the embarrassing moments and came out to support the event and revealed that they will take a unanimous break to reflect on what could have been done better.

Below is Top Boy Entertainment’s full statement: