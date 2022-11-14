Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo, born Edriisa Musuuza, has opened up about the life-ending threats that he has been receiving.

The “Sitya Loss” singer shared the threats he is facing while holding a press conference at Fairway Hotel in Kampala where he asked his fans to pray for him.

He stressed that the threats people see online are real and don’t only stop online as he noted that they are extended to him.

Hon. Robinah Nabbanja the Prime Minister (right) addressing revelers at the Eddy Kenzo festival at Kololo ceremonial grounds. (Photo by Ivan Kabuye)

He further noted that there are a lot of people being paid to end his life and had to let the public know when he is still alive as he stated that he is not sure about his life.

Kenzo added that the people who leave the country to go overseas in search of peace are the ones who are trying to cause instability and take away the peace of the nation.

Please pray for me, the things you see online don’t stop there. There are lots of people being paid to kill me. Let me say these things when I’m still alive because I’m not sure whether I’ll see tomorrow. Eddy Kenzo