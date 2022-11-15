On Saturday, Big Talent Entertainment singer Eddy Kenzo held a massively sold-out show which was dubbed the “Eddy Kenzo Festival” that he advertised for close to a full year.

Everything at the Kololo Airstrip went down pretty well; from the security to the artists’ organization on the two stages that were set for them to showcase their talents.

Artists exhibited top-notch discipline as many of them followed the agenda and guidelines that were given to them before taking to the stage to perform before the mammoth crowd that had gathered to support the Big Talent Entertainment boss.

However, singer Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye StarBoss turned out to be the rotten tomato among fellow artists when he attacked DJ Miracle for not playing his latest song “Husband Material“.

During the session, DJ Miracle played King Michael’s “Muko Muko” hit that made Big Eye lose his cool and confronted the deejay.

It took the bouncers and security team who swung into action to control the situation as they bundled Big Eye off the stage.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday at Fairway Hotel, Eddy Kenzo condemned Big Eye for getting indisciplined and wanting to fight before Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja and other ministers.

Big Eye’s issue has to do with discipline. If somebody tells you to perform one or two songs, do that and go. He did bad to fight in front of the Prime Minister, however, he’s my friend so I’ll talk to him. Eddy Kenzo

Big Eye also issued an apology to Eddy Kenzo saying he is sorry for what went wrong adding that it was not his intention to misbehave.

Some other critics and King Michael noted that Big Eye lost his head because he got overshadowed by DJ Michael’s big tune that couldn’t leave him the same.