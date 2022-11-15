Ugandan singer Edrisah Musuuza, famously known as Eddy Kenzo, has been nominated in the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy awards were announced on Tuesday 15th November 2022 ahead of the ceremony that will take place on 5th February 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Several artists, albums, and songs are up for voting as Beyonce received the most nominations this time with nine nods for her Renaissance.

Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo waves the Ugandan flag high at the Grammys for his feature on Matt B’s song ‘ Gimme Love ‘.

Also Read: Azawi can bring a Grammy home – Lucky Mbabazi

Released just a few months ago, Gimme Love is an anthem in which Kenzo sings about how much love he has for his lover while also yearning for more love.

The song has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category alongside Udhero Na by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, Last Last by Burna Boy, Neva Bow Down by Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro, and Bayethe Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

This makes Eddy Kenzo the first Ugandan artist to be nominated at the Grammy Awards, a dream he has always shared with his fans.

Upon receiving the news, Kenzo thanked God for the achievement saying, “Isn’t God so good banange, Uganda is in the Grammys.”

About Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo, real name Edrisah Musuuza, is a Ugandan singer and founder of Big Talent Entertainment.

He received his first international recognition after the release of his 2014 single, Sitya Loss, and an accompanying viral video that featured the Triplets Ghetto Kids.

In total, he has released 4 albums, including Roots in 2018 and most recently Made In Africa in 2021, and so many hit songs and global anthems.

Kenzo has also won numerous national and international awards, including a BET Award in 2015, a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award in 2018, and multiple other continental awards.

He was the first Ugandan artist to win the BET award in 2015 and is now the first Ugandan artist to be nominated for a Grammy award.

Congratulations Eddy!