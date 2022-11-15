Singer Crysto Panda, real name Herbert Kityamuweesi, wants artists to perform for free during concerts going forward.

Over the weekend, the local music industry witnessed history as revelers filled up Kololo Airstrip at the Eddy Kenzo Festival.

Several local musicians performed on top of the artists from other countries including Mampi (Zambia), Harmonize (Tanzania), and Melody (Rwanda), among others.

The concert was quite a big success for the Big Talent Entertainment boss and he mentioned that he did not pay any local artist to perform.

Also Read: Sheilah Gashumba advises Crysto Panda to stop jumping on trends

His revelation seems to have birthed new ideas for Crysto Panda who now wants the artists to portray the same solidarity at all other fellow artists’ concerts going forward.

Through his Twitter handle, the NTV presenter and singer wrote, “no artist should be paid to perform at a fellow artist’s concert.”

His idea seems to have irked mixed opinions with some fellow artists questioning how they will make a living if they perform for free every time.

It should be noted that concerts are the major source of income for most local artists who have not embraced selling music on digital streaming platforms.