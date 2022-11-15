Growing up, singer Sheebah Samali Karungi was forced to leave home at the age of 14 and had to drop out of school to start fending for herself.

She joined a karaoke group known as the Stingers where she was natured in music and dance.

With the group she performed at different bars and hangouts before moving to the Obsessions which was led and managed by Ronnie Mulindwa.

Before ditching Stingers, their leader Mr. Kibirige had spotted her talent and wanted her to become a solo artis.

Due to her love and passion for dancing, however, she chose to move on with dancing just to be a part of the Obsessions group.

As the group started to fall apart, she remembered that she wanted to do music, and just like any other artist, starting a solo musician was not easy.

Sheebah is, however, very grateful and credits Mr. Kibirige, Lwanga, Jeff Kiwa, Ronnie Mulindwa, and a few other personalities who believed in her talent and zeal to do commercial music that saw her rise to the top and be where she is apparently.

She also thanks one of her longtime friends Jackie who used to help her pay rent, water, and power bills whenever she ran short of funds plus Moses at Buddies who used to pay her some money on Tuesday nights.

One of the toughest challenges she recalls having gone through is when she lacked where to sleep for close to eight months.

She would sometimes sleep at church, bars, on the streets, and at times at at the Kawempe Muslim school security guards’ small house where she even lacked food to eat.

She goes on to mention that the biggest joy she has in life is the day she completed her mansion in Muyonyo.