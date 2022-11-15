Former Team No Sleep (TNS) singer Sheebah Samali Karungi always feels too proud to call herself Nakyombekedde which loosely means “a woman without a husband.”

Time and time again whenever she is asked to give a comment about when she plans to get married, she brags about how she is self-sustained and has visions bigger than getting hitched.

While appearing on Bukedde TV, she noted that she will be at gunpoint the day she will post or flaunt a man and claim to be her “husband” or “lover”.

She added if not being kidnapped, that man will have paid her a good amount of money to brag that they are dating or in a serious relationship.

Also Read: Sheebah Opens Up On The Challenges She Faced In Obsessions

The day you will see me posting my husband, you will just know that I have been kidnapped or paid to post him or show him to the public that he is my lover. Sheebah

In a recent interview on CBS FM, Sheebah narrated a story of how her mom one time seriously beat her for claiming that she wanted to be a Nakyombekedde but apparently, she is proud to be one since she is living her prophesy of living without a man and succeeding in life.