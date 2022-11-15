Lady Mariam says Weasel Manizo always reported late for work at the Bryan White Foundation and it led to the cancelation of their contracts.

Now defunct, the Bryan White Foundation was started in 2015, the foundation set out to create breakthrough solutions for financial, agricultural, sports and health services.

Headed by Brian Kirumira, a.k.a Bryan White, the foundation recruited several public figures including artists, comedians, media personalities, and socialites as ambassadors.

From the likes of Chameleone, Zari Hassan, Weasel, Big Eye Starboss, among others, the foundation was star-studded and attracted lots of attention from the public.

Also Read: Bryan White resurfaces on social media with cryptic message

It, however, collapsed when Bryan White was involved in a sex scandal in 2019 but it was already losing its way before that.

According to lady Mariam of the Tindatiine fame, a lot had been happening behind the scenes that even got their contracts canceled.

During an interview on the Mwasuze Mutya show, she said that Weasel always came late for work, something that always annoyed Bryan White.