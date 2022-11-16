After months of back-and-forth efforts to win his estranged lover back, rapper Victor Kamenyo has finally won over Ruth Akoragye Angora’s heart and she is back in his life.

In a video that made rounds on social media on Tuesday, local rapper Derrick Katongole a.k.a Victor Kamenyo is seen dining with Akoragye.

Together with another friend who is recording the video, the two seem happy together as they wait for their orders while listening to B2C Entertainment’s song ‘Obulungi Bunuma’.

Information gathered by Mbu.ug indicates that Ruth finally gave in to Victor Kamenyo advances and accepted his apology.

We have also been informed that the video was taken at a graduation party as another video shows the couple together with a lady wearing a graduation gown.

It should be remembered that Kamenyo and Ruth separated in September after the latter allegedly checked the rapper’s phone and found some unpleasant texts.

Kamenyo has since done everything possible, including tattooing Ruth’s name on his body, to win her back. Finally, he has.