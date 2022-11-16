Bebe Cool, Abryanz, Sheilah Gashumba, among several other stars joined Eddy Kenzo in jubilation as the Grammy Award nominee celebrated his latest feat.

Tuesday 15th November 2022 will forever remain a remarkable date in Eddy Kenzo’s life as the day he became the very first Ugandan to be nominated in the Grammy Awards.

The Big Talent Ent. boss was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for his feature on Matt B’s song dubbed ‘Gimme Love’.

He is set to battle it out for the prize alongside Udhero Na by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, Last Last by Burna Boy, Neva Bow Down by Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro, and Bayethe Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

Upon learning of Kenzo’s achievement, fellow celebrities including singers, fashionistas, socialites, and media personalities, among others joined the rest of the music fraternity to congratulate him.

Social media was littered with his photos with captions highlighting how he has consistently waved the Ugandan flag on the global stage.

Abryanz and Sheilah Gashumba immediately announced that they were to throw him a party. According to videos Mbu.ug accessed, Kenzo later joined Bebe Cool at Cask Lounge to celebrate the win.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on 5th February 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.